Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the August 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $441,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,491.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc sold 393,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $11,792,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Ashford alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ashford by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ashford by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $72.49.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ashford from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.