Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,445 ($31.95).

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Ashtead Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

LON AHT opened at GBX 2,175 ($28.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,358.70 ($30.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,229.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

