ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.79. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

