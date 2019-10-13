Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of ATO opened at $111.36 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $115.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.