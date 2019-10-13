Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Southside Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 477.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 166.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $33.80 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

