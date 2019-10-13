Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,558.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $759,558.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

