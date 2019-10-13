Atria Investments LLC Invests $319,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $145.49 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.95.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

