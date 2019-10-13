Atria Investments LLC Invests $341,000 in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 410.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.