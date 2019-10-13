Atria Investments LLC Sells 639 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS:ITA opened at $222.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.73. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.