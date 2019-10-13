Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,030,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 30th total of 132,920,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,165 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $88,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,714,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after buying an additional 357,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,578,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.