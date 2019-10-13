Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Aurora Spine Corp (CVE:ASG)’s share price rose 15.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of $20.43 million and a P/E ratio of -88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and commercialization of interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. Its products include interspinous process lumbar fusion devices for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provides spacing and stability between the vertebrae and bone grows to complete the fusion process; sterile-packed titanium plasma spray coated spinal infusion implants for bone growth; and 3D Printed Stand Alone ALIF Cage, an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural anatomic profile, and providing spinal column support and stability.

