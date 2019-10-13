Auroracoin (AUR) Price Up 30.1% This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $409,556.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and ISX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034321 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00091558 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001302 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00129989 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,431.49 or 1.00586154 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and ISX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

