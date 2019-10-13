Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Update

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

ADP stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after buying an additional 724,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 444,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

