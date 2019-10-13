AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 30th total of 922,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,085.97 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,083.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 65.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,135.63.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 13.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 46.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.