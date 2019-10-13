Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Down 20%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL)’s stock price dropped 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 148,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 715,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

