Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 52.1% in September

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the August 30th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AWX stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

