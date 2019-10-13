Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AWRE stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of -0.25. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Aware had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 7.44%.

In other Aware news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 1,238,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $3,602,731.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the second quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 1.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

