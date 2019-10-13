Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $95.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $333.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $342.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $403.77 million, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $423.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 474,801 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $554.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

