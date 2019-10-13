Bancor Hits Market Cap of $21.09 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00004033 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, OKEx, Bancor Network and Gate.io. During the last week, Bancor has traded flat against the dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00213752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01053417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088059 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor launched on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 68,139,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,105,910 tokens. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Liqui, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, ABCC, Tidex, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, COSS, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.