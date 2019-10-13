Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 13,527 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 502.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 102.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.93 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.