Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 32,229 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brady were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brady by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,104,000 after acquiring an additional 75,598 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Brady by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Brady by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Brady and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:BRC opened at $53.89 on Friday. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $474,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 24,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $136,989.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,816. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

