Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of RGI stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $129.86.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.