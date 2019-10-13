Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.90% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.