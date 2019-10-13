Bank of America Corp DE Sells 279,472 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Triton International worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triton International by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,456,000 after buying an additional 348,177 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Triton International by 9.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,538,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after buying an additional 138,400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 534.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 130,487 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Triton International by 64.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 331,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 129,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Triton International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after buying an additional 125,773 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $76,204.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $34.26 on Friday. Triton International Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.29.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 price target on shares of Triton International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

