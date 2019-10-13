Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

