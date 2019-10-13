Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the August 30th total of 91,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In other news, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,117.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $133,150 over the last three months. 5.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 5.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $164,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 6.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 24.31%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOCH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.