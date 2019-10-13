Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the August 30th total of 91,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
In other news, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,117.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $133,150 over the last three months. 5.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 5.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $164,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 6.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BOCH stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.
Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 24.31%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOCH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
About Bank of Commerce
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
