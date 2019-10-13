Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Ardagh Group worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARD opened at $16.72 on Friday. Ardagh Group SA has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ardagh Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

