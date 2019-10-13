Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $701,000 Stock Position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of CorMedix worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter.

CRMD opened at $5.21 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,734 shares in the company, valued at $747,288.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dillione purchased 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $50,343.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,147 shares of company stock valued at $133,204.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

