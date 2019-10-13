Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $374,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In related news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cumulus Media Inc has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

