Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,499 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 308.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pfenex in the first quarter worth $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 72.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $60,060.00.

PFNX stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

