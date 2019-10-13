Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,835 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Micro Focus International PLC – has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.