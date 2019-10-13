BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BankUnited have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are expected to continue driving revenues. Moreover, given a solid liquidity position, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, continued margin pressure remains a major near-term concern for BankUnited. This is expected to continue hampering revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. Additionally, increasing operating expenses owing to rise in compensation costs are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to an extent. Further, the company’s considerable exposure to residential mortgage loans is a concern.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

NYSE BKU opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BankUnited by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

