Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €54.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.27 ($77.06).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €64.86 ($75.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.48. Basf has a 1 year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

