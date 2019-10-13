Bauer (ETR:B5A) Trading 6.5% Higher

Bauer Ag (ETR:B5A)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €14.76 ($17.16) and last traded at €14.76 ($17.16), 36,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 71,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.86 ($16.12).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) target price on Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $252.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.29.

About Bauer (ETR:B5A)

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

