Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12), with a volume of 108863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.25 ($1.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 million and a PE ratio of 40.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.