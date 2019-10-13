Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $12.57. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

