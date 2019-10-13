Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.28

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 1771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.45 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $99,594.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,224 shares in the company, valued at $685,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $81,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

