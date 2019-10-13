Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €34.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Societe Generale set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.00 ($34.88).

ETR DUE opened at €24.31 ($28.27) on Thursday. Duerr has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

