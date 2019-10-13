BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $3,900,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.