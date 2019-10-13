Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Path by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Path by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

