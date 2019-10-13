BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

BLRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BIOLINERX LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $22.05.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.61. Equities analysts anticipate that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 375,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 159,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares during the last quarter.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

