Bionomics (ASX:BNO) Trading 8.7% Higher

Bionomics Ltd (ASX:BNO) shares traded up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 3,976,293 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 400% from the average session volume of 795,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.10.

Bionomics Company Profile (ASX:BNO)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer in Australia, France, and the United States. It operates through Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services segments.

