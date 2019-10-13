BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:PEYE) Critical Survey

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -301.90% -247.03% Precision Optics -9.04% -6.45% -3.31%

Risk & Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioSig Technologies and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioSig Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.46%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$17.25 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $6.80 million 3.41 -$620,000.00 N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.