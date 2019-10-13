Bitcore Market Cap Reaches $4.00 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002728 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $3,235.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcore has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,447.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.66 or 0.02185796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.02703421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00681557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00636615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00441379 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,874,509 coins and its circulating supply is 17,373,550 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, HitBTC and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

