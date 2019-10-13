Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $37.00 on Friday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

