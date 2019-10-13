BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 163,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.21% of Genesis Energy worth $32,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 151.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 717,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 432,700 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 887.5% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 181,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 120.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,322. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,189.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $260,270. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GEL opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

