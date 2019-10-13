BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.40% of Prothena worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 103,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.17. Prothena Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,435.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

