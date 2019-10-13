BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,817 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,844,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,941 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth $895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth $3,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Translate Bio stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. Translate Bio Inc has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 2,696.98% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

