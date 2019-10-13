BlackRock Inc. Buys 213,536 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,199,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.04% of Exantas Capital worth $36,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 150.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 180.25 and a current ratio of 180.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Exantas Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $359.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is an increase from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

