BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.66% of Tucows worth $30,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $55.88 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $555.94 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Tucows had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tucows’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCX shares. TheStreet lowered Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tucows from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.